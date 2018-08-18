Balochistan Assembly to elect new CM today

Election for the slot of new Chief Minister Balochistan will be held at the Provincial Assembly’s building in Quetta at 11 am today (Saturday).

President Balochistan Awami Party, Jam Kamal Khan and Mir Yunas Aziz Zehri of MMA, JUI (F) have filed nomination papers in the office of Secretary Provincial Assembly today (Friday).

The newly elected Speaker Provincial Assembly Mir Abdul Qaddus Bizenjo scrutinized their nomination papers this evening and cleared both the candidates for election of Chief Ministership.

New Chief Minister would take oath of his office at Governor House in Quetta at 5 pm on Sunday.