Balochistan Assembly to elect Leader of House on Saturday

Election for Leader of the House in Balochistan Assembly will be held on Saturday.

Speaker Abdul Quddus Bizenjo has asked interesting candidates to file nomination papers at Assembly secretariat by 5:00 p.m on Friday.

Meanwhile, Sardar Babar Musa Khel of PTI was elected as Deputy Speaker of Balochistan Assembly on Thursday night.

He received 36 votes, while his rival candidate Ahmed Nawaz Baloch got 21 votes.

Speaker Abdul Quddus Bizenjo administered oath to the newly elected deputy speaker of the provincial assembly.