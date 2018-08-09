Baby care skills that every new parent should learn

Web Desk: Parenting is not an easy task to do. A new born comes with an equal amount of responsibility with joy. New parents usually go through a bumpy ride when taking care of a baby which involves issues like lack of sleep, soothing the baby and feeding.

Here are 9 baby care skills that can be beneficial for new parents.

How to hold a baby

When picking your child up keep your hand under their head because the baby can’t physically support their head by themselves. Keep one hand under the head and the other under the hips.

Be careful of the soft spot on the head of the newborn and avoid touching it. Always keep your child close to your chest to make little one feel safe.

How mothers need to take care of themselves in the first 30 days

Mothers should take good care of herself, in order to take care of the child in the best way possible. New mothers should eat well and eat right and try to sleep when their child sleeps.

How to swaddle a baby

First, fold the sheet in a diamond shape. Fold the top corner down and put the baby on the sheet. Pull one side of the sheet across the baby’s chest, tucking the corner under the arm. Now take the bottom of the sheet, fold it over the feet and tuck it behind the shoulders.

Then, pull the remaining side of the sheet across the baby’s chest and tuck it underneath the baby. Once wrapped correctly, hold the baby close to your chest.

How to administer CPS to a baby

To burp a baby, hold them on your chest in a way that their chin rests on your shoulder. Don’t forget to support their head and shoulders. Now gently rub or pat their back until they burp.

Another method to burp a baby is face down on your lap. While the baby lies on your legs, support their chin and jaw with your hands making sure to hold their head a little higher, so that blood doesn’t rush toward the head. Now, rub or pat the back gently to burp the child.

How to massage

Massage can make your child’s bones and muscles strong. But don’t give him/her massage before and after the feed. The best way of massaging him, lay your baby on a towel or sheet on a comfortable surface and start massaging with a vegetable based oil. Begin with legs, followed by the arms, then the chest and finally the baby’s neck.

How to bathe a baby

Newborns require just a sponge bath during the first week of their life. It is suggested to wait until after the umbilical cord dries up and falls off on its own to start with the occasional tub bath.

You also don’t need to bathe the baby daily.

How to get the baby to sleep

Try to keep the room light up during day and dim the lights at night. This will help to recognize the difference between night and day.

You might have an urge to kiss them or talk to them, which is not a good decision, because this can signal to the child that you are ready to play with them. According to expert, be patient until the child gets fully sleep-trained.

How to change diaper

Never fasten a diaper over the umbilical cord clip but always below it. There should be no added pressure put on that area. Always wipe a soiled diaper from front to back to avoid any infection. Pat the area dry before putting on a fresh diaper. Keep rash ointment handy at the times.

Avoid any scented soap or diapers until the rash is fully gone.

How to create a bond with baby

Gentle, skin-to-skin touch should be started as soon as the baby is born. Look at the baby’s eyes and talk to them. Get closer to them, smile and talk because their vision is not great, it only 30 cm.