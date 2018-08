Mecca Mukarammah: A baby was born in Jabal al-Rahma Hospital in Saudi Arabia on Day of Arafat on Monday during this year’s Hajj pilgrimage.

According to Saudi Press Agency (SPA), the baby boy is of Jordanian nationality and was named ‘Wadhaf’ after the director of Jabal al-Rahma Hospital.

Both the child and mother are in good health. Medical treatment are being provided to both of them.