Asad Umer, Mehmood Qureshi, Fawad, Khattak included in federal cabinet

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Monday decided to include several leaders in the federal cabinet of the new government such as Asad Umer, Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Fawad Chaudhry, Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed and Pervez Khattak, local news channel reported.

However, the PTI core committee meeting chaired by prime minister designate Imran Khan could not have consensus on other names for the cabinet as well as chief minister of Punjab. The PTI chief decided to continue consultations with the senior party members in this regard.

Well placed sources in the party said the process of formation of the federal cabinet had set off and Asad Umer was selected as finance minister and Shah Mehmood Qureshi as interior minister.

The sources said Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed had been assigned the ministry of railways and Fawad Chaudhry the ministry of information. It should be mentioned that the Awami Muslim League chief had already served as railways minister.

They said it could not be decided as to who should be assigned for the post of defence minister and interior minister.

“Pervez Khattak and Shafqat Mehmood wish to take over the ministry of interior, however Imran wants to give allies also a representation in the cabinet,” they added.

The party chief has held a reception for members of the National Assembly of the ally parties at Bani Gala.

The PTI, which emerged as the largest party in 2018 general elections, is set to form the government at the Centre, Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, with the help of independent members and coalition partners, including Pakistan Muslim League Quaid-e-Azam (PML-Q). —NNI