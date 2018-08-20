Asad Umar assumes charge at Finance Ministry

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister, Asad Umar assumed responsibilities of his office here on Monday.

The Minister soon after his arrival chaired a meeting of the senior officials of the Ministry of Finance. He was given briefing on the overall working of the Ministry, its different Wings and sub-ordinate offices.

The Minister on the occasion reiterated the Government’s resolve to take concrete steps for strengthening the country’s economy. He called upon the officers to work as a team and contribute their best to that end.—NNI