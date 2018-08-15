Asad Qaiser expresses resolve to move forward with consultation of all elected members

ISLAMABAD: As the house resumed session, newly elected Speaker Asad Qaiser thanked the members for reposing confidence in him and pledged to live up to their expectations. He said he will move forward with the consultation of all the elected members.

Asad Qaiser said that the speakership is a big responsibility and he will do his best to perform his responsibilities in an effective manner. He said the elected representatives will be fully facilitated by the staff of the national assembly for legislation.

He urged the members to play a positive role and work together in the best national interests whilst rising above their personal interests. He said Pakistan is our identity and we will have to collectively work for the welfare of the masses.

In his remarks, Khursheed Shah congratulated Asad Qaiser over his election as the new speaker. He said this parliament is sovereign and we will continue to work for its sanctity.

Khursheed Shah further stated that his party will fully play the role of the opposition but will not create any hurdle in the legislation aimed at the welfare of people and national interests.

Murtaza Javed Abbassi of PML (N) also felicitated Asad Qaiser over his election and said his party will move forward as per the parliamentary traditions.