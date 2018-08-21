Army Chief strongly condemns terrorism in all its manifestations

RAWALPINDI: In his message, Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa said that terrorism is a global menace and requires collective response.

According to ISPR, the Army Chief paid rich tribute to victims of terrorism.

He said Pakistani nation and its armed forces have bravely and successfully stood upto this challenge and is on a positive trajectory to defeat it effectively.

The Army Chief said our collective resolve shall defeat all inimical forces which tried to push us towards darkness but are failing in the face of our national resilience and determination.

General Bajwa said that we strongly condemn terrorism in all its manifestations and extend full support to all the forces of order and peace to bring enduring peace.