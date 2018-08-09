Armeena Khan criticize former London mayor for Burka comment

Web Desk: Pakistani actress, Armeena Khan, who is very active on Twitter, recently criticized the former mayor of London, Boris Johnson, for his negative remarks about women who cover their face.

Yet another privileged middle-aged bloke telling women what they can and can’t wear. If a woman wants to wear a burqa it’s her right Mr. #BorisJohnson it is her RIGHT to choose which goes hand in hand with British values #therighttochoose — Armeena Khan (@ArmeenaRK) August 8, 2018

Using the official Twitter, Armeena wrote, ‘Yet another privileged middle-aged bloke telling women what they can and can’t wear. If a woman wants to wear a burqa it’s her right Mr. Boris Johnson. It is her RIGHT to choose which goes hand in hand with British values.”

Continued… if a woman wants to wear a short dress, it is her right and freedom to do so. If a woman wants to wear a burqa it is her right to do so. I will defend the basic principle which is the #therighttochoose #BorisJohnson — Armeena Khan (@ArmeenaRK) August 8, 2018

“If a woman wants to wear a short dress, it is her right and freedom to do so. If a women wants to wear burqa it is her right to do so. I will defend the basic principle which is the #therighttochoose #BorisJohnson,” she continued.

Recently, Boris Johnson said women wearing burkas ‘look like letter boxes’ and compared them to ‘bank robbers’.