Arbaaz Khan to marry his girlfriend despite of family’s refusal?

Web Desk: Relationship of Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora was something that gave a zillion goals to many. But sadly, they split in 2016. The news of their split broke hearts of many. Arbaaz and Malaika are blessed with a handsome teenage son, Arhaan Khan.

After their split, a second set of rumours started floating. It was about Arbaaz finding love in a Romanian blonde model, Alexandra Camelia. He quoted, “No, that’s another girl — Alexandria. That’s my friend. I am dating, yes. But we are not… As of now, there is still a long way to go.”

But after few months, he was spotted at the airport with a beautiful Italian model, Giorgia Andriani. A source close to the Khans informed Deccan Chronicle that Arbaaz is all set to marry Giorgia soon and that, the Khan family does not approve of the same!

The source had further stated, “Salman and his parents feel that Arbaaz’s marriage with Malaika ended because of his inability to do anything worthwhile with his life. Malaika, who has always had an identity of her own, simply got tired of being married to a man known as Salman Khan’s brother. Instead of trying to build a life separate from his superstar-sibling, Arbaaz became more and more dependent on his brother. That’s the main reason why she left him”.