Apply these masks with ‘2’ ingredients for flawless skin

Our skin can be affected by climate, stress etc, which is not in your hand but getting flawless skin is completely under your control. To prevent skin problems, you should start taking care of your skin from an early ages.

Here are 6 natural face masks that contain only 2 ingredients will make your skin healthier and flawless.

Egg white and cucumber

This can give you a glowing skin. Cucumber has an anti-inflammatory effect so it will cleanse and soothe your skin whereas egg white is an ideal remedy for oily skin.

Blend ½ cucumber with one egg white, apply it on your face for 15 minutes. Then wash it with water.

Banana and Oat

It is useful for people with dry and sensitive skin. Banana is perfect for skin moisturizing and nourishing and Oat will have an exfoliating effect.

Mix 1 tbsp oatmeal with 1 tbsp banana, apply it on your skin for 20 minutes and then wash it with warm water.

Bread and milk

Bread contains amino acid, group B vitamins and PP minerals. The combination of bread and milk will help smooth wrinkles, clean blackheads, strengthen facial vessels, and heal inflammation.

Mash 1 tbsp bread with 1 tbsp warm water with the help of folk, then apply the mask on the face for 15 minutes. Rinse it with clean water.

Green tea and Aloe Vera

This is a quick facial rejuvenation, to restore tired skin, purify acne and prevent aging. It will help you heal acne, smooth wrinkles and give mattify the skin on your face.

Blend 1tsp green tea with 1 tsp aloe vera gel, apply it for 30 minutes, then rinse with cold water.

Papaya and Lemon juice

The mixture with help to remove dead skin cell and fight against dark spot on the skin and will smooth the skin’s tone, making it fresh and radiant.

Mix 1 tbsp of papaya with 4 drops of lemon juice, apply it for 12 minutes then wash it with cold water.

Tomato and baking soda

This mixture helps to fight dryness, removes excessive pigmentation, regenerate cells and also moisturizes, softens and soothes your skin.

Mix 2tbsp of baking soda with one squeezed tomato. Apply it on your face for 10 minutes and then wash it water.