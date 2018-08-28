Apple’s biggest ever iPhone to be unveiled

Web desk: Apple is widely expected to release three new iPhone models this year. It’s big iPhone launch event is less than a month away, reported Dailymail.

According to Bloomberg report, the new devices will mostly include internal improvements, instead of any major aesthetic overhauls.

The device maker is expected to release 5.8-inch, 6.1-inch and 6.5-inch models, all with edge-to-edge displays that are akin to the iPhone X.

A 6.5-inch iPhone, referred to internally as D33, will feature Apple’s largest screen yet, as well as new features like the ability to view content in a side-by-side view.

While it will be the biggest phone in the lineup, Apple is said to be mulling whether or not it should drop the ‘Plus’ label for the 6.5-inch device, Bloomberg noted.

Both 6.5 inches and 5.8 model with have improved processing speed and upgraded cameras.

The report falls in line with widely reported rumors that Apple will launch three new iPhones on September 12th.