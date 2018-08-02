Apple becomes 1st private company worth $1 trillion

NEW YORK: Apple became the first private company to surpass $1 trillion in stock market value Thursday following its latest surge after reporting strong quarterly earnings.

Shares of Apple briefly hit $207.05 in late-morning trading, before retreating somewhat. The gains came after the iPhone maker reported strong earnings late Tuesday that prompted a two-day rally in the share price.

The company’s stock was at $205.98, up 2.2 percent near 1555 GMT. Apple said it currently has 4.83 billion shares outstanding.—AFP