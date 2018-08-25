Opposition APC kicks-off to discuss name of joint presidential candidate

The opposition parties meeting has started today in Murree to evolve consensus to field a joint candidate for the presidential election to be held on the fourth of next month.

It is being hosted by the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N). Amongst others it will be attended by the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) and Awami National Party (ANP).

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has already nominated Arif Alvi for the office of President.

President Mamnoon Hussain’s five-year term is set to expire on ninth of next month.