ANP nominates wife of Haroon Bilour for upcoming by-elections

PESHAWAR: The Awami National Party (ANP) Wednesday announced names of candidates for upcoming by-elections for different provincial constituencies in Kyber Pakhtunkhwa.

ANP has nominated Samar Bilour, wife of Haroon Bilour Shaheed, as its candidate for PK-78 Peshawar in the upcoming by-elections.

Waqar Ahmed Khan has been nominated for PK-7 Swat, Ghulam Hasan for PK-44 Swabi, Ahmed Bahadar Khan for PK-53 Mardan, Pervez Ahmad Khan for PK-61 Nowshera and Shahid Khattak for PK-64 Nowshera respectively, says an ANP statement.— APP