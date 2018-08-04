ANP candidate approaches PHC for PK-61 recount

PESHAWAR: Awami National Party’s (ANP) candidate Pervez Ahmed has approached the Peshawar High Court (PHC) for recounting in PK-61 from where former chief minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Pervez Khattak succeeded.

Khattak bagged 20,000 votes from the constituency and was declared as victorious, the petitioner said, adding that the 20,000 votes were contrary to the real figure.

In his petition, Ahmed further claimed that the polling agents were asked to leave the room well before the voting counting.

The petitioner maintains that more than 4000 votes have also been rejected, therefore, he pleaded for announcing recounting in the constituency.

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), Returning Officer (RO) Nowshehra and others have been made parties in the case.— APP