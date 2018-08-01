Anil Kapoor pays tribute to Mohd. Rafi in his own way

Web Desk: Ail Kapoor who is a veteran Bollywood star, paid a tribute to Bollywood’s legendary singer Mohammad Rafi on Tuesday by releasing the recreated version of his ionic song ‘Badan Pe Sitare’.

On the occasion of the singer’s 38th death anniversary, the 61-year-old used his twitter to unveil the track from his upcoming film ‘Fanney Khan’.

He wrote, “Honoring & remember #MohammadRafi sahab on his death anniversary with his small tribute, we can never match up to his talent but this is just our way of showing our love for him! #BadanPeSitare…”

Honoring & remembering #MohammadRafi sahab on his death anniversary with this small tribute, we can never match up to his talent but this is just our way of showing our love for him! #BadanPeSitaare https://t.co/UNhUeOWkhA #SonuNigam @saregamaglobal @TSeries @ItsAmitTrivedi — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) July 31, 2018

Mohammad Rafi was born on December 14, 1924 in Kotla Sultan and was died in Mumbai on july 31, 1980 due to a massive heart attack.

Fanney Khan is a musical comedy movie, which revolves around a father who wishes to fulfill his daughter’s dream of becoming a singer. In the movie Anil Kapoor playing the role of an orchestra singer, who worships Mohammad Rafi and Shammi Kapoor and sings their song.

The movie is scheduled to be release on August 3.