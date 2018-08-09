Amrish Puri’s grandson is all set to make his Bollywood debut

Web Desk: Amrish Puri’s grandson, Vardhan Puri is all set to make his Bollywood debut in an upcoming romantic thriller to be produced by Jayantilal Gada, reported Hindustantimes.

During an interview, he said that his grandfather’s influence on him is complete. For Vardhan, his grandfather is the ‘God’ to whom he prays.

His upcoming film will be shot in North India and will roll from September.

Vardhan, who has assisted Habib Faisal on Ishaqzaade and Daawat-e-Ishq and Manish Sharma on Shuddh Desi Romance in the past, was quoted as saying: “I was supposed to start off with a period-drama with Jayanti bhai, but for some reason that didn’t work out. He approached me later for this film which I loved and immediately gave my nod to.”

Bollywood launch of Vardhan Puri, may fuel the Boolywood debate over nepotism.