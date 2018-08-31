Akshay Kumar’s movie becomes first Bollywood film to release in Saudi Arabia

Web Desk: Akshay Kumar’s drama movie, ‘Gold’ has become the first Bollywood film ever to release in Saudi Arabia, reported Hindustantimes.

Akshay Kumar announced the news on his Twitter account, he said, “The story of India’s first Gold medal victory for the first time in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Happy to share, #Gold is the first ever Bollywood movie to release in the Kingdom Of Saudi Arabia, in cinemas from today! @excelmovies @ZeeStudiosInt.”

Gold, a sports drama about a fictitious Indian hockey teams first gold medal win at the Olympics in 1948, marks Akshay’s eighth consecutive success.

In May, Saudi Arabia held a private screening of international cultural phenomenon, Black Panther to herald the launch of movie theatres, open to the public, in the kingdom.