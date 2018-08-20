After 60 years of separation, couple all set to tie knot

Web Desk: True love sooner or later definitely finds its way. And this couple is one of the examples of it. Ron Owen, 84 and Ruth Holt, 79, were miraculously reunited at a retirement complex and now they are ready to marry.

After the separation of more than 60 years, they are finally tying the knot. They first met in the late 1950s in the same office. But after a year, they separated their ways.

Ron pursued his singing career, working in cruise ships and in show business, while Ruth got married and moved to Saudi Arabia, and later India.

After getting a divorce in 1983, Ruth never remarried and admitted that over the years she kept on thinking about Ron and his whereabouts.

Their chance encounter came two weeks after Ron moved into the complex in St Anne’s. After being reunited in 2014, they moved in together and Ron proposed this July.

The loved-up pair is now planning a church wedding in September for friends and family.