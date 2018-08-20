Aamir Kiyani takes charge as health minister

ISLAMABAD: Aamir Mehmood Kiyani on Monday took charge of office after taking oath as Federal Minister for National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination.

The minister was given detailed briefing on functions and mandate of the ministry by Secretary Health Capt (Retd) Zahid Saeed and senior officials of the ministry. Heads of organizations and projects under the ministry were also present on the occasion.

Addressing on the occasion, the minister said “In line with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan we will make every endeavor to uplift the health sector.”

He added health was one of the top most priorities of the new government.

“We must focus on improving the lot of the poor and focus our attention on provision of quality health services to them,” the minister said.

The minister called upon officials of the ministry to work with dedication. He said he would seek detailed briefing on key health initiatives for devising plans to strengthen them.—APP