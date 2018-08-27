27 dead after days of clashes near Libya capital: ministry

TRIPOLI: At least 27 people have been killed and 100 wounded in several days of fighting between rival militias near the Libyan capital, the health ministry said Thursday.

The clashes broke out on Monday in suburbs south of Tripoli and continued into Wednesday evening after a truce collapsed, despite an appeal by the United Nations for calm.

The clashes came to an end on Thursday after a ceasefire agreement announced by officials from western areas, but it was unclear whether the two rival camps would continue to respect it.

Fayez al-Sarraj, the leader of the internationally recognised Government of National Accord (GNA), has tasked forces from western and central regions of Libya with ensuring the rivals adhere to the ceasefire.

The Libyan capital has been at the centre of a battle for influence between armed groups since dictator Moamer Kadhafi was toppled in 2011. —AFP