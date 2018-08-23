23-member Punjab cabinet announced

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has announced a twenty-three member cabinet for Punjab.

The decision to this effect was made after a meeting of PTI leaders chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad today.

The new cabinet is expected to take oath on Tuesday next, however, the final date has not yet been announced.

Earlier, the Prime Minister Imran Khan interviewed lawmakers for the selection process of Punjab cabinet.

The meeting was attended by Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, Aleem Khan, Dr Yasmin Rashid, Mian Mahmood-ur-Rashid and others.

