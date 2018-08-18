18th Asian Games begin with explosive opening ceremony in Indonesia

Jakarta: The explosive opening ceremony of Asian Games 2018 held at Jakarta’s Gelora Bung Karno Stadium, Saturday. A presidential dig at their traffic woes, a colourful display of their cultural heritage and a message for world peace, Indonesia mixed it up all for a vibrant and slick opening ceremony for the 18th Asian Games

The Asian Games are being co-hosted in two cities in Jakarta and Palembang and will be concluded on 2nd of the next month.

Players from forty-five countries will participate in different events including hockey, football, wrestling, swimming, athletics, tennis, table tennis, shooting, taekwondo, golf, handball and others.

Pakistan is also participating in the different categories of the games including football, hockey, swimming and athletics.

Pakistan hockey team captain Mohammad Rizwan Senior lead the national contingent as the flag-bearer at the ceremony.