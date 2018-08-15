15th NA inaugural session to be held tomorrow

Islamabad: Inaugural session of the 15th National Assembly will be held at Parliament House in Islamabad tomorrow at 10 AM, reported Radio Pakistan.

The newly elected members of the National Assembly will have to acquire Assembly cards issued by its secretariat to attend the session and participate in the oath-taking.

The assembly card is also essential for casting vote in the election of Speaker, Deputy Speaker, and the Prime Minister.

A facilitation center has been established at the National Assembly Committee Room No.2 for issuance and collection of assembly cards for the newly elected parliamentarians.

The facilitation center will remain open till 9 pm on Sunday.

The newly elected members are requested to collect their cards from the reception by 9 p.m.