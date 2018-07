ISLAMABAD: Former president Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur have been barred from flying abroad related to a money-laundering case by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Monday.

According to sources, the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) co-chairman is among seven suspects placed on the ‘stop-list’ — a provisional list of the FIA barring suspects from flying abroad before they are formally placed on the Exit Control List.—INP