Zardari condemns registering of political workers in terrorism cases

LAHORE: Co-Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Asif Ali Zardari says political workers are strength of any democracy and registering terrorism cases against them is condemnable.

In a statement, he said country’s constitution gives guarantee to democratic freedoms.

He said the politics of abuse and bullet is nemesis to the democracy.

Asif Ali Zardari said there was no political prisoner during PPP government’s time.

The former President demanded Election Commission of Pakistan to provide safe environment to political parties.