Would prefer sit in opposition than form govt with PPP, PML-N: Imran

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has said that his party will prefer sitting in the opposition than form a government with Pakistan Peoples Party or the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz.

In an interview with BBC, he said that he would not partner with the Pakistan Peoples Party or the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz to form a coalition government.

Imran said he would prefer sitting on opposition benches than to form government with the two parties.

Expanding on the reasons for the decision, Imran said that reforms would not be possible with such a coalition.

“With PPP, PML-N, [plans to] strengthening institutions, campaigning against corruption and improving FBR [Federal Bureau of Revenue] is not possible,” he said, adding that the two parties are the ones who have destroyed these institutions.

He also said that a hung parliament would be unfortunate for the country at a time when it needs a strong government.

Hung parliaments are usually weak and Pakistan needs a strong government which can take major decisions to tackle pressing issues like financial crunch, Imran added.

Imran has on a number of times rejected the possibility of forming a government with PPP. He had said in June that setting up a coalition government hampers the implementation of the manifestos of the parties forming the coalition.—INP