Women in Khushab cast vote for the first time

KHUSHAB/ UPPER DIR: Women of district Khushab casted their vote for the first time after the independence of Pakistan in the general elections 2018 on Wednesday.

Women who participated in the process of polling seemed very excited for this new change.

Similarly, women had also stepped out of their houses to exercise their constitutional right to vote in Upper Dir area.

Long queues of women wait outside the polling stations in NA-5 and PK-12 constituencies in Upper Dir were seen with happy mood and excitement.— INP