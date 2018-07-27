Why you should update your phone immediately?

Web Desk: Smartphone users have been warned to update their phone immediately to prevent their data, personal messages and photos being stolen, Dailymail reported.

Bluetooth capabilities are leaving users at risk of having their personal information shared with complete strangers. Apple, Google and Intel users are all at risk.

According to Carnegie, the flaw meant the connection between users was not properly encrypted. Users should immediately update their systems, otherwise the door would be left open for hackers.

In order to cope with this, Apple released iOS 11.4, Intel updated its Bluetooth drivers for Windows and Google updated both ChromeOS and Andriod.

Smartphone users should act early to ensure their personal information did not end up in the wrong hands.