Why you need gloves and glasses to eat this deadly burger?

Web Desk: Having spicy foods is not confined to desi people but foreigners are also trying to eat it to change their taste bud. And this new incredible burger from Australia is a proof.

The burger named, ‘Double Decker Death Wish’ can be eaten only after you sign a waiver as it can be deadly. The burger is too hot that it requires wearing gloves and glasses while eating it.

This hot burger contains what is known as ghost pepper sauce, which is a concoction of Caroline Reaper, Trinidad Scorpion, Bhut Jolokia, Pickled Jalapenos and Habanero.

One who attempt eating this mouth-numbering and throat-burning burger, ended in tears.