We will turn PML-N election rallies into protests, vows Shehbaz

LAHORE: Former chief minister Punjab and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif Saturday vowed that “his party would turn every election campaign rally into a protest” due to the treatment given to former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz.

The former CM was addressing a press conference in Lahore, where he criticised the measures taken by the caretaker government regarding the arrest of Nawaz and Maryam.

“Will give a call for peaceful protest in the country soon. Workers will protest wearing black armbands,” he said, adding that taking a legal discourse, the PML-N will defend its leader and his daughter.

In a reference to the sentences given to Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz in Avenfield properties case, Shehbaz said ‘the trial of terrorists is carried out in jails’.

“I have heard Nawaz and Maryam’s trial will be held in Adiala jail, this is tantamount to disgracing sanctity of justice,” said the PML-N president.

The PML-N leader said that in 1999 when former military ruler Pervez Musharraf had made a plane hijacking case against Nawaz, even then the trial was not held in jail.—NNI