Warner Bros. superheroes swoop into Comic-Con

SAN DIEGO: Warner Bros. closed the final full day of the Comic-Con International fanfest on Saturday as the belle of the ball, bringing its roster of superheroes to take a bow in San Diego.

The studio took over the 6,500-seat main arena at the world’s largest celebration of fan culture for two star-studded hours, serving up tantalizing teasers for its DC Extended Universe series of comic-book movies.

With Disney-owned Marvel Studios and Lucasfilm both bowing out this year, it was Warner’s chance to shine and the studio obliged with a line-up of the world’s biggest stars, including Johnny Depp, Chris Pratt, Jude Law,

Elizabeth Banks and Eddie Redmayne.

One of the most eagerly-awaited presentations of the week, it was a chance for WB to show it is back on track after poor reviews for its DC Extended Universe movies “Batman vs. Superman: Dawn of Justice,” “Suicide Squad” and “Justice League.”

The studio set out its stall with extensive looks at James Wan’s upcoming “Aquaman” and “Wonder Woman: 1984,” a follow-up to 2017’s “Wonder Woman,” the DCEU’s only unqualified success.

“The way we look at this is not a sequel, it’s a new chapter, it’s a new story,” said Israeli actress Gal Gadot, who was shown as Wonder Woman saving a young girl from gunmen in rough early footage.

Director Patty Jenkins described the era of the sequel — out in November next year — as “mankind at its best and worst.”

Loud gasps

Depp plays Gellert Grindelwald, a casting that irked many since the actor has been dogged by controversy in his private life, including allegations of domestic abuse.

The mustachioed, platinum-haired A-lister didn’t take questions but came onstage in costume after the Q&A to rapturous applause, alongside Redmayne and newcomer Jude Law, making his Harry Potter debut as a young Albus Dumbledore.

Up next was “Lego Movie 2” with sit-com support actor turned in-demand megastar Chris Pratt, who plays Star-Lord in the “Guardians of the Galaxy” movies.

The actor laughed that he first accepted the role of Lego construction worker and planet-saver Emmet Brickowski in the 2014 original when he was still Andy on comedy series “Parks & Recreation.”

By the time he’d finished recording his voice part he was a Hollywood star and a Marvel superhero.

“It was one of those moments when I thought, ‘Oh, I’m living in a computer simulation — this is the Matrix,” he joked.

If it’s not superheroes and wizards, it’s skyscraper-sized lizards, and a trailer from “Godzilla: King of the Monsters” drew loud gasps from the Comic-Conners.

Led by 14-year-old “Stranger Things” star Millie Bobby Brown, the footage showed a city collapsing as Godzilla and fellow giants King Ghidora, a three-headed dragon, the insect Mothra and the winged beast Rodan do battle.

Michael Dougherty’s movie is part of WB’s “MonsterVerse,” which launched with Gareth Edwards’s 2014 “Godzilla” and last year’s “Kong: Skull Island.”

“I’m still a kid playing with Godzilla toys. They’re just bigger more expensive Godzilla toys,” he said.—AFP