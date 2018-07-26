Vidya Balan opens up against commenting her ‘Moti’

Web Desk: Bollywood’s upcoming musical comedy ‘Fanney Khan’ is about to be released soon, ahead of the release many actors have voiced their opinion against fat shaming as debutante actress Pihu Sand features in the film as an overweight teenager.

One issue which is touched in the movie is, Body shaming. Vidya Balan said, “Whenever you go, I think people are very body-obsessed today. ‘Moti’ is not an expletive for me. But I don’t like it when people comment on my body. Because if I talk about your brain… Brains don’t sell, that’s why we don’t talk about it.”

“We have no right to comment on anyone’s appearance. This has happened many times with me. When they see me happy, they are confused. As women, when you are successful, this is a way to drag you down. And I don’t give anyone that power,” she added.

‘Fanney Khan’ is a one of its kind musical comedy, revolving around a father who wishes to fulfill his daughter’s dream of becoming a singer.

Source: Deccanchronicle