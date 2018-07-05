Video: Palestinians protesters do Arabian dance amidst fire

Web Desk: In the mid-20th century, the conflict between Palestine and Israel started. With the passage of time, things are getting worse and out of control.

Recently, a video doing rounds on social media in which Palestinians protesters, a group of men and women are seen performing Dabke, which is an Arab folk dance native to the Levant.

The group of men and women performing the dance on the borders.

The Palestinians protest was launched on March 30, to peacefully demand for the right of the people to return to their home, which is now the new Israel.

Watch Video