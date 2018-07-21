Verdict in ephedrine quota case to be announced today

ISLAMABAD: Anti-Narcotics Court Rawalpindi has reserved judgment in ephedrine quota case against PML-N leader Hanif Abbasi.

Hanif Abbasi’s lawyer Tanveer Iqbal and the counsel for Anti-Narcotics Force concluded their arguments today (Saturday).

The court will announce judgment in the case anytime today (Saturday).

Earlier, the Lahore High Court Rawalpindi Bench had directed the special court to conduct hearing into the case on daily basis from 16th of this month and decide it by today (Saturday).

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court had dismissed Hanif Abbasi’s petition against the Lahore High Court’s order.