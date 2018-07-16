Usage of these words indicates your depression

Web Desk: What people say reveals a lot about them. Words that we use and how we use can show our emotions or mental state. Researchers studied language in order to identify people battling with depression.

According to a study published in Clinic Psychological Science, there is a precise list of words that can predict whether a person suffering from depression of not.

Machines are used to analyze the text, words and sentences. The study resulted there was a marked difference in the way people with depression, and those without, used language.

Depressed people tends to use more negative adjectives like lonely, and sad even miserable and pronouns like I, me, myself.

Absolutists words like, completely, always and nothing fared better still when it came to studying the mental health of a person.

According to a report on The Conversation, World Health Organisation estimates that more than 300m people worldwide are now living with depression, an increase of more than 18% since 2005. This, in an age when we’re allegedly better connected and can reach out to close ones anytime. Researchers on the other hand, are using this same technology to their benefit in order to recognise the signs in time. They’re using text analysis and machine learning together in order to read and understand data, and the results seem quite promising.

Source: Indiatimes