Uruguay’s Tabarez admits France deserved victory

NIZHNY NOVGOROD, Russia: A disappointed Oscar Tabarez conceded that his Uruguay side were second best in their World Cup quarter-final loss to France on Friday, which saw the European side progress to the last four.

The veteran coach, who has been in charge of Uruguay for 12 years in his second spell as national coach, also refused to comment on his future when asked by reporters.

“We don’t play as good as our rivals, that’s why we lost,” said a downbeat Tabarez after the 2-0 defeat.

France went through after goals from Raphael Varane and Antoine Griezmann, after a mistake by goalkeeper Fernando Muslera, secured victory.

“The boys really gave everything, but France were able to control the match very well,” added Tabarez.

“After the second goal, there was a huge gap between the teams.”

Asked about his frustration at going out of the tournament, the 71-year-old said it should be stressed how far La Celeste had gone in the tournament compared to others.

“There are many countries that belong to the world of the footballing elite but left the tournament before us.”

On his future, Tabarez said: “I still have a contract but I am not going to speak about this, it’s not for me to decide.”

Asked about Muslera’s howler, Tabarez said simply: “Only those who don’t do anything don’t make mistakes.”—AFP