Unusual request of Gohar Rasheed for Imran’s oath taking ceremony

Web Desk: Imran Khan has divorced with his first wife Jemima Goldsmith due to differences in their political views, but still she supports him throughout his political career. When the victory of Imran Khan in the general election was announced, she wrote a heartfelt tweet for him.

Recently, a Pakistani drama actor, Gohar Rasheed asked to invite Jemima in oath taking ceremony of Imran Khan.

Rasheed posted her picture and tweeted, “It is my humble request to the foreign minister to please invite Ms Jemima Khan as an honorable guest in the oath taking ceremony of the new Prime Minister of Pakistan. We all owe her a special thanks due to many reasons. This would be a best tribute to a sincere friend of Pakistan.’

It is my humble request to the foreign ministry to please invite Ms. #JemimaKhan as an honourable guest in the oath taking ceremony of the new #PrimeMinisterOfPakistan we all owe her a special thanks due to many reasons this would be a best tribute to a sincere friend of 🇵🇰. pic.twitter.com/yDPidm24z1 — Gohar Rasheed (@GoharRsd) July 29, 2018

How the Twitter users responded to his request.

Surely Jemima doesn’t need an invite. She is the mother of the PM’s sons. — Soraya Aziz (@SorayaAziz) July 29, 2018

I guess Imran Khan should invite her as she deserve to be there she was there with him in his sturggle time more than anyone else — MahwishSolanki مہوش (@mahwishSulanki) July 29, 2018

Really need to stop dragging the past. Imran Khan is happily married and his wife should not be disrespected by dragging jemima all the time she divorved him move on. Only Bushra Bibi is our first lady. — عین (@Pr1ncess17) July 30, 2018