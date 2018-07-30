Home / Entertainment / Celebrities / Unusual request of Gohar Rasheed for Imran’s oath taking ceremony

Unusual request of Gohar Rasheed for Imran’s oath taking ceremony

Web Desk: Imran Khan has divorced with his first wife Jemima Goldsmith due to differences in their political views, but still she supports him throughout his political career. When the victory of Imran Khan in the general election was announced, she wrote a heartfelt tweet for him.

Recently, a Pakistani drama actor, Gohar Rasheed asked to invite Jemima in oath taking ceremony of Imran Khan.

Rasheed posted her picture and tweeted, “It is my humble request to the foreign minister to please invite Ms Jemima Khan as an honorable guest in the oath taking ceremony of the new Prime Minister of Pakistan. We all owe her a special thanks due to many reasons. This would be a best tribute to a sincere friend of Pakistan.’

How the Twitter users responded to his request.

