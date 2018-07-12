UN lauds Pakistan’s role for sustainable development & HRs

NEW YORK: United Nations has lauded Pakistan’s positive role at the UN, especially in advancing the world body’s core causes from sustainable development to human rights for all.

Addressing a reception hosted by Pakistan’s permanent representative Maleeha Lodhi at UN Headquarters in New York, UN Under-Secretary-General for Global Communications Alison Smale said UN and Pakistan have enjoyed a close relationship.

Speaking on the occasion, Maleeha Lodhi told a big gathering of heads of diplomatic missions accredited to the UN that we have been gratified again and again by the generosity shown by the Pakistani people towards the UN.

She said, Pakistan contributes nearly 6,000 military and police personnel to the UN peacekeeping operations in the Central African Republic, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Haiti, Mali, Somalia, Sudan, South Sudan and Western Sahara.

She said more than 170,000 Pakistanis have served over the past decades in the UN flagship activity. One hundred and forty six Pakistani peacekeepers have made the ultimate sacrifice for the cause of world peace.

US Democratic Congresswoman Carolyn Malony, who was a special guest at the reception, paid tributes to Ambassador Lodhi’s work in promoting Pakistan’s goals at the U.N.