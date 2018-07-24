Umerkot police arrest five suspects with fake ballot papers

UMERKOT: Police on Tuesday claimed to have arrested five suspects with a stack of fake ballot papers from Umerkot area of Sindh.

According to details, during search of a jeep near Pakistan Chowk in Umerkot area police recovered a stack of fake ballot papers and arrested five suspects, Anwar Soomro, Hakim, Iqbal, Kanghar, and Nawab.

Police said that the fake ballot papers were to be delivered to the PS-52 constituency, for rigging on 25 July election.

Police registered FIRs and started further investigation.