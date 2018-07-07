Transparency International urges British govt to probe Nawaz’s properties

LONDON: Global anti-corruption body Transparency International has requested the British government to investigate four properties Nawaz Sharif holds in London.

On Friday, the former prime minister was sentenced in absentia to 11 years in prison and slapped with a £8 million fine in the Avenfield properties reference.

The organisation, which combats corruption around the world and prevents related criminal activities, has said an official probe needs to be launched by the Theresa May-led UK government into four estates held by Sharif, according to an official statement.

The non-governmental organisation (NGO) has demanded that the British government not allow the Sharifs to take refuge in England.

Transparency International has demanded proceedings to seize any properties found to be obtained through corruption-related funds.

The Avenfield properties reference was one of three filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) last year in light of the Supreme Court’s verdict against Nawaz in the Panama Papers case. The reference pertained to the ownership of the Sharif family’s apartments at Avenfield House, London.

Nawaz’s daughter Maryam was sentenced to eight years with a £2 million fine (Rs335 million) and his son-in-law Captain (retd) Safdar Awan was given a one year sentence without any fine.

Following the verdict, Maryam and Safdar stand barred from contesting the July general election from Lahore and Mansehra, respectively.

Nawaz’s sons Hassan and Hussain who have been absconding in the case were declared as “proclaimed offenders” and the court ordered non-bailable perpetual warrants of arrest against them.

The court also ruled that the Avenfield apartments of the Sharif family, in their possession since 1993, shall be seized by the federal government. —INP