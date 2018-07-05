Transgender contestant hopeful to win against Imran, Abbasi with meager resources

ISLAMABAD: For the first time in the country’s history, a Transgender contestant, Nadeem Kashish is ready to give tough time to the big political giants like Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Imran Khan in the upcoming election with meager resources but an unflinching spirit to win and serve the masses.

“General election 2018 will become a source of identity for the transgender community and a symbol of equality through giving them a platform to play role for the rights of their own community as well as country’s development”.

This was observed by a Transgender, Nadeem Kashish who is contesting election for the first time from constituency-53 of federal capital, as an independent candidate with a symbol of “Radio” against the big political names.

Talking to a private news channel on Thursday, Nadeem Kashish said, he is fully prepared for the upcoming election and hopeful to win with huge support from his own community and other public.

“If I am elected as an independent candidate, I will serve the masses with utmost dedication and make efforts to solve the issues of residents of Islamabad on priority basis”, he assured.

No matter if his ambition is accomplished, but he is there in the run to represent his community – thanks to Supreme Court of Pakistan that accorded transgender right to vote and contest elections.

He urged the general public to leave party based politics and cast vote for independent candidates like me. The winning candidates must not restrict to resolve the issues of a single party, constituency or area but for the whole Pakistan.

“I am sincere with my cause and my intentions are true so I have no fear of failure. I will continue to run door-to door election campaign till the Election Day” he emphasized.

Despite having fewer resources as compared to the other contesting candidates, I am still confident to win the election through my dedication and sincerity, Nadeem Kashish added. —APP