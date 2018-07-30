Tragic life of a man whose skin fries when exposed to sun

Web Desk: A 25-year-old man, named Alex is allergic to the sun, his condition is called xeroderma pigmentosum which leaves him 10,000 times more sensitive to UV damage than the average person.

In order to stop his face from frying, he has been given a strangely realistic second skin. He even wears a mask and a protective visor when it is grey and cloudy UV rays that are so harmful to his skin.

Zoe Laughlin invented a second skin mask based on his own llikeness. The mask was built with prosthetic-makers printing a 3D model of his face using thousands of pictures. A mold made of silicon was then created after the 3D model was placed in a plaster cast.

When the first time Alex’s parents exposed his skin to sunlight as a baby, his skin started to fry terribly.