Tourism promotion top priority of PTDC

ISLAMABAD: General Manager Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation Ali Akbar Malik has said that development and promotion of tourism in the country is the first priority of Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC).

Talking to APP he said that efforts will be continued to achieve the set targets in current fiscal year. He said that due to the improvement in the security situation in the country, domestic tourism has increased significantly compared to last few years. “Tourism is the only sector that can bring people closer from different nations in the world and establish mutual harmony.

Pakistan is a peaceful country where tourism has countless opportunities” he said. He said that the time is not far when the world will feel that Pakistan is truly a tourist paradise.

He added that along the CPEC, there are opportunities for investment in every tourism sector from Khunjrab to Gwadar. For the development of tourism, the involvement of local community is essential so that high and quality facilities are made available to the foreign as well as domestic tourists. Tourism interests can be created by highlighting regional development and culture.

Ali Akbar Malik said that the new dimensions are being introduced to tourists’ entertainment, including air and rail safari, tourism satellite channels etc. -APP