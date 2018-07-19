Torrential rains kill 12 in northwest China’s Gansu

LANZHOU: The death toll from torrential rains and flash floods ensuing in north west China’s Gansu Province rose 12, with 39 others injured, local authorities said Thursday.

The torrential rains poured starting 9:11 p.m. Wednesday in Linxia Hui Autonomous Prefecture, where the maximum rainfall in the following hours exceeded 100 millimeters, causing heavy casualties and serious property losses.

All of the casualties were in Dongxiang Autonomous County, the worst-hit area in Linxia. Four more people remain missing, said the local authorities.

The injured are hospitalized.

Local government has launched an emergency response and the search for those missing are underway.