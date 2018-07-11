Tiger Shroff heads to Syria to get military training?

Web Desk: Baaghi actor, Tiger Shroff, who beefed up his biceps and has learned different forms of martial arts, gymnastics and weapon training for his role, now gearing up for Baaghi 3.

For this action-packed movie, the actor soon begins his training and heads to military boot camp in Syria.

Mid-day reported, Tiger shroff will break away from the martial arts in the upcoming film and will train for heavy artillery. The filmmaker, Ahmad has been forcing him to go to training camps in Syria and the dedicated actor head will be going there in November to learn the use of weapons like M16, AT4 and rocket launchers.

Ahmad Khan wants to shoot Baaghi 3 in Syria as well as in the Middle East countries, inspite of the political unrest.

Producer Sajid Nadiawala has announced the third franchise of the Tiger Shroff starrer ‘Baaghi 3’.