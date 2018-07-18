Three-time PM was forced to sleep on floor in Adiala: Shehbaz

ROJHAN: Former Punjab CM and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Shahbaz Sharif on Wednesday said that the three-time elected prime minister Nawaz Sharif was forced to sleep on the floor on his first night at the Adiala jail.

Addressing a public gathering in Rojhan, he said that Nawaz Sharif knew he was going to land in jail but even then he returned to the country for the sake of masses.

The PML-N president said that the party supremo eliminated loadshedding from the country, built motorways across the country and also issued health cards to the people but he was jailed for the remarkable work he has done for the people.

Shehbaz went on to say that Nawaz Sharif was the man who stabilized the country’s economy.—NNI