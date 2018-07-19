Three siblings kill mother and cut her internal organ with knife

Web Desk: Three siblings killed their elderly mother after gouging out her eyes and cutting out her intestines in a horrific satanic ritual in Peru.

The body of 75-years-old mother, Teodora Quispe Ccayllahua was recovered by police inside her house. Later on, police arrested her three children, Aurelia Quispe, 38, Percy Quipse 41 and Macelina Suane, 46.

Police said, all three siblings conspired together to kill their mother on Saturday night in a grotesque healing ritual in which a loved needed to be sacrificed to the devil.

One sister gouged out the woman’s eyes during rite and then cut out her internal organs including intestine, with knife.

Then they threw her insides into a nearby pond and bathed in their mother’s blood for invoking devil.

She said, “The Master of Darkess’ ordered me, the kind of demons is already with us, we are more and every day we will become bigger.”

She later told police that she had convinced her older siblings to offer their mother in the human sacrifice after having ‘a strange dream, in which I heard I had been chosen. Then a small frog appeared at my door.’

Source: Deccanchronicle