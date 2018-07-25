Three PPP workers injured in explosion outside polling station in Larkana

LARKANA: Three workers of Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) were injured in an explosion outside Shah Muhammad polling station in NA-200 constituency of Larkana.

The explosion occurred outside of the PPP’s polling camp in Shah Muhammad polling station. As a result, three activists of PPP sustained severe injuries. They were identified as Asadullah, Ashfaq Ali and Murtaza.

The injured were rushed to Civil Hospital Larkana for treatment where Asadullah was stated in critical condition.

Following the explosion polling has been stopped at the polling station; however, DIG Larkana said that voting is under way.

Senior Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Nisar Khuhro reached the site and condemned the attack, saying that such types of attacks could be a conspiracy to sabotage democratic forces’ electioneering.—PPI